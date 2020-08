The final Nodaway County high school held its graduation ceremony, August 1. The Jefferson 2020 class graduated in the high school gym. Eight of the 10 class members wait in the wings for the ceremony to begin. They are Chase Farnan, Zachary Stoll, Ashley Mattson, Dalton Luke, Megan Galbraith, Triston Holtman, Steven Chor and Lacy Carlson.