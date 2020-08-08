R. Keith Wood kneels inside the new public safety facility after the structure was named in his honor, August 3. He retired from Maryville Public Safety after 43 years, serving as the director for 31 of those years. Later in the day, he was honored with a reception at Mozingo Conference Center where Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel, Senator Dan Hegeman, Representative Allen Andrews, Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh and Lieutenant Ron Christian, who is acting director, presented him with accolades, resolutions and gifts. Wood’s family including his parents, JoAnn and Robert Wood, Columbia, joined him at the cake table before the knife sliced the pieces.