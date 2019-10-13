The Northeast Nodaway R-V School Board meeting took place on September 19.

The report of the health services program noted health screenings are done, preschoolers took epi-pen training, staff received flu shots and parents were able to get flu shots also during parent/teacher conferences.

The assessment program report said the school is offering the ACT to juniors for free. The district is hoping to increase ACT scores. A recommendation to keep running this program was passed by the board, 6-0.

So far this school year, elementary reports an attendance of 96 percent, and high school reports a 98 percent attendance.

There have been meetings with the vice president of the student council and they decided to put out a suggestion box so students can give feedback on any topic. So far it has been good feedback. The district is planning to open an apparel store online for the selling of Bluejay gear.

Brenda Dougan’s superintendent’s report talked about the high school leadership team meeting every Wednesday to discuss current trends at the school. They are working to help students improve their grades while rewarding them for positive behavior. Dual credit classes took a tour of Northwest Missouri State University, picked up textbooks and login information.

The board received a thank you letter from the Northeast Nodaway class of ‘63 for giving them a tour of the school.

The board then went into closed session for the topic of student welfare.