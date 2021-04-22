Jean Fuller of Maryville, passed away on April 18, 2021, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living Facility in Maryville at the age of 81 years old. After months of failing health, she died peacefully due to complications from dementia.

Jean Eloise (Dodd) Fuller was born on May 22, 1939, to Harl Rolland “Jack” Dodd and Dortha (Travelute) Dodd in Cheyenne, WY. Growing up she was active in 4-H and became a lifeguard. Jean attended schools in Alliance, NE and Clearmont HS in Clearmont, and graduated in 1957. She attended University of Missouri-Columbia and was the first female student to receive a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering in 1961. Also while at Mizzou, as a proud Tiger, she played the flute and was a member of the Marching Mizzou Band and had many cherished memories attending and performing during halftime football games, as well as the 1959 and 1960 Orange Bowls.

Jean married her high school sweetheart, Larry Fuller in 1962 in Denver, CO.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.