Alice Jean Davison, 93, Clarinda, IA, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Azria Health, Clarinda.

She was born December 17, 1926, in Braddyville, IA, to Guy Kendall and Beulah Heller Kendall.

On August 14, 1949, she married Merlin Laverne Davison in Clarinda. He preceded her in death January 7, 2018.

Graveside funeral services and interment were held Thursday, August 20 at Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville.

Memorials may be given in her name.

Online condolences may be left ritchiefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda.