Richard D. “Dick” Chroninger, 94, Maryville, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born August 7, 1926, in Kansas City, to Harold Arthur Chroninger and R. Velma Clemow. He attended Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, CA, but dropped out at 16 to work at the Glidden Paint Factory. He received his GED and graduated with an associate of arts degree in accounting from Los Angeles City College in 1948.

Memorial services will be held 11 am, Tuesday, August 25 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery, Higginsville.

