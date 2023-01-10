Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/3/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for SSS Missouri, LLC; invoices to Nodaway News Leader, Schraeder Law Firm, Motorola with ARPA funds, MTE, Sam, LLC, Technology Group Solutions, LLC and Devnet; recorder fee report for December 2022.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks.

Requisitions: Sheriff to RTS Tactical for equipment from Rickard Trust; to Hy-Vee & Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies for January 2023; Circuit clerk to Anderson, Sundell & Skinner for indigent funds.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s vehicle list, letter on part-time hire, letter on academy acceptance for Jared Snyder, certificate of liability insurance from Loch Sand & Construction.

The Commission hosted the quarterly meeting for officeholders with the following in attendance: Burns, Walker, Walk, Marilyn Jenkins, Tina Deiter, Rex Wallace, Randy Strong, Bob Rice, Lisa Nickerson and Patton. Officeholders gave updates to activities and issues within their respective offices. The next quarterly meeting will be April 6. Also in attendance: Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.

• Jenkins stated her office has collected approximately 93 percent of 2022 taxes and they are still opening mail postmarked by December 31, 2021. On the treasurer’s side, they are wrapping up 2022.

• Deiter stated she is getting her office set up and duties of staff assigned.

• According to James, the recorder’s office has been slower, which she attributes to fewer houses selling. The recorder’s office continues to work on back filing. Currently into 1934.

• Strong provided the group with a summary of projects they are working on including body worn cameras and in car cameras. The Sheriff’s Department has received the Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust in the amount of $23,799.86 to be used to purchase ballistic shields for deputies. A grant has also been submitted to the Department of Public Safety for jail improvements. Down one deputy, jail cook and two full-time jailers. Two jailers are currently going through the Academy and are expected to graduate in June. Strong gave numbers for the last quarter of 2022.

• Rice stated they are waiting for final numbers for 2022 on the circuit. Rice gave updates on the Mental Health Board status, partnerships and funding opportunities. The Board has met twice and has some of the housekeeping duties a new board has when starting up. The Board is working on several grants. Rice discussed the transition process of the municipal court. Conducted five marriages this last quarter.

• Wallace discussed the assessment process for 2023. County Fair is set for July 13-15. Wallace asked questions regarding the future building space.

• Patton discussed year end reports and documentation her office is working on. Filing for the April 2023 Municipal Election has closed with the final certification date being January 24. Wrapping up 2022 reporting and working on the FY2023 Budget.

• The commission discussed the bridge funding changes and the changes to the BRO program. Walk gave updates from his session at the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) conference. The commission will be attending Great Northwest Days in February and will have their annual County Commissioners Association Meeting (CCAM) training in March. The commission discussed that they have not received any updates from Acciona, a solar farm, and that they plan to have a 911 Oversight Board meeting on January 17.

The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton worked on budgetary items. A call was put in to Thomas Shiflett, Thomas Lawn Care to discuss pricing for FY2023. Shiflett stated there was no price increase, the county will stay with Thomas Lawn Care for FY23.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, met with the commission to review his budget requests. Engle also presented plans to bid rebar and pipe for the year. An advertisement has been put together with all sealed bids on pipe to be turned in to the office of the county clerk no later than at 10:30 am, January 26. Rebar to is to be turned in to the office of the county clerk no later than at 10:30 am, January 26 at which time all sealed bids will be opened in the office of the county commission.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission reviewed and signed the promulgation statement for the State Emergency Management Agency.

A resident of Hopkins Township stopped in to inquire about road easements.

Wallace discussed the abandonment a portion of County Road 234, starting .20 of a mile north of County Road 233, also known as Panther Road and abandoned completely to the north end of Section 8 and 9, Township 65 North, Range 33 West, Nodaway County as it was moved and voted to abandon said portion on December 29, 2022. A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, to discuss next steps. The minutes from December 29, 2022 will be recorded so a record of the abandonment is made. A call was returned to a landowner to discuss the next steps to establishing property boundaries.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 1/10/2023.