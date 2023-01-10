The Burlington Jct. City Council held an extra meeting on December 29.

Breann Weese, former city clerk, was removed from bank accounts, and Jo Anna Marriott, newly hired city clerk, was added.

Mayor Christopher Cronk was approved to sign a contract to hire Patti Clark to use her water license and Jason Mercer to use his distribution license at $750 each per month as city maintenance crew.

The council approved three additional new hires also. Calvin T. Hanes, at the pay of $15 an hour, for roads, maintenance and water plant. Jo Anna Marriott at $15 an hour, as city clerk. Melissa Cook at the rate of $25 an hour, as city consult.