Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bill Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/26/2021 with a correction to a name. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Requisitions: Circuit clerk to MTE for office supplies; sheriff to Falls City Mercantile, Graves Food and Hy-Vee Food for jail kitchen restock.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Vehicle sales tax and motor fuel tax report for December 2020, sheriff’s inmate report for December 2020, Consumer Price Index Report

Ed Walker, road and bridge, discussed a possible road closure request in Nodaway Township. Also discussed a breakdown of windmills by school district with assessor, Rex Wallace.

The commission returned a call to Merlin Atkins at The Ministry Center and reviewed an email request from Community Safety Net for 4-H books. Walk made a motion to approve the $300 request to Community Safety Net and pay out of general revenue miscellaneous funds. All were in favor. The Ministry Center will be receiving a portion of the Tenaska donation in February.

Nicki Samson called to discuss the NOCOMO contract to the Senate Bill 40 Board.

A message was left for Billy Mitchell of MEI Elevator Services to get an idea of when the phone will be installed in the Administration Center elevator. A technician installed the equipment later in the morning and an inspection and open violation report was sent on to the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Cazes Johnson, Snyder and Associates, brought in the contract for Bridge #0411018 Project BRO-B074(62) for the commission to review and sign.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put in to Bonnie Patterson, executive director at Community Services, Inc. letting her know that Bill Walker would be filling the seat on the board.

Billie Mackey called to inquire about a donation from the county to the historical society. Since the county budget has already been set and approved, no contribution will be made in 2021.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 2/2/2021.