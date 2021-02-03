The Maryville Tourism Committee announced the public launch of the community’s tourism website at visitmaryville.org.

Development of the website was made possible through a Marketing Platform Development (MPD) grant from the Missouri Division of Tourism. The MPD is a competitive 50/50 matching grant program for one-time marketing investments that can be utilized beyond the fiscal year of the initial investment.

The committee is urging retail businesses, restaurants, attractions or destinations to go to visitmaryville.org/contact to upload information, photos and social media links. On the website, select “What can we help you with?” then “List my Business.” Once the form is completed, an email will be sent to staff who will create the listing.

If a Maryville business is already listed, the owner or manager is asked to review the listing for accuracy. Any corrections or additional information is to be emailed to tourism@maryville.org.

There is no fee to list your business or destination with visitmaryville.org. The tourism committee hopes the website can assist local businesses through cross promotion and future marketing efforts supported by the transient guest tax approved in late 2016.

Over the last year, the tourism committee has worked with Jacob Heflin, dba User Experience Designer, to develop a tourism portal in order to promote Maryville’s unique assets, destinations, restaurants and shopping experiences. Heflin, a Maryville native, graduated from Maryville High School in 2004 and Northwest Missouri State University in 2008. He currently resides in Des Moines, IA.