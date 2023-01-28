Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/19/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Inventory disposal form; quote for a rolling step ladder (ARPA).

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Reeves-Wiedeman for jail maintenance; to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: CDBG program federal expenditures reporting form; email from NWMO Regional Council of Governments re: RAISE planning grant; insurance updates from Brian Rose, senior benefits consultant with Gallagher; email regarding submissions to National Historic Preservation Act.

The Commission, along with Jenkins and Patton worked on budgetary items throughout the day.

A public hearing was held for general obligation bonds in Lincoln Township. Documents were signed by the commission and the clerk and returned to Anderson, Sundell and Skinner.

Spoke with a Union Township resident regarding utility right-of-way on property owned by his family.

A call was put in to Seaman and Schuske and Jason Brown Roofing, regarding the Administration Center roof issue.

An email was sent in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, regarding gravel tax ballot language on the 2014 sales tax. Within the 2023 budget, the commission opted to move the reconstruction funds to the CART Rock fund. This will be reviewed annually.

Schraeder was contacted regarding clarification of the prosecuting attorney’s salary and the county cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Schraeder confirmed that the prosecuting attorney’s salary must match the associate circuit judge’s salary pursuant to Section 56.265 RSMo.

Discussed the verbal request by Judge Robert Rice for additional funds for the NWMO Mental Health Board. The commission agreed to commit to the original request of $40,000. Rice came by to discuss budget items and informed the commission that Holt County had committed to $12,000.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put in to Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, to discuss the Reconnecting Communities grants for the bridges and RAISE grant applications. The commission agreed to begin the grant process for the RAISE grants with the other counties.

Austin Roach, Acciona Energy project director and Adam Stratton, director of solar development stopped in to discuss upcoming plans for a solar project in Nodaway County. Roach requested copies of the road use agreement and licensing agreement that the county currently uses with the wind projects. Roach will provide a copy of the set-back agreement they utilize for the commission to review. Also present: Jenkins and Jonathan Aley.

Jonathan Aley, Kringle Christmas Lighting, met with the commission to discuss his business for Christmas lights. Aley presented the commission with quotes for lighting the Courthouse and Administration Center in both July during the fair and during Christmas. The commission plans to review the information and get back to Aley.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 1/26/2023.