The Nodaway County Hazard Mitigation Planning update process is underway.

Become part of the planning process and take the five-question survey about the impact of natural hazards in Nodaway County. The link to the Nodaway County Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan public survey is forms.gle/HJHDbsa92AyEaNvV9.

The survey is also available on a special page dedicated to the update planning process on the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments website at nwmorcog.org/nodaway-county- hazard-mitigation-plan-update/ , as well as on the Regional Council’s Facebook page.