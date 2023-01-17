Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/10/23. The motion passed.

Approved: 2023 salary schedule.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks.

Requisitions: Juvenile office to MTE for office furniture.

The commissioners reviewed and signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Nodaway County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The commissioners looked over work completed in the prosecuting attorney’s office. There is some office furniture that the prosecutor does not plan to use. Items have been offered to North Star Advocacy Center who will make arrangements to come pick up what they can utilize. Inventory will be adjusted.

The commission, along with county officeholders that have full-time staff, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Rex Wallace, assessor, Randy Strong, sheriff, Lisa James, recorder of deeds, Tina Deiter, prosecuting attorney and Patton worked on the 2023 salary schedule. A motion was made by Wallace to raise the base salary for new hires by two percent. James seconded the motion. Following discussion, the motion was unanimously approved. Patton revised the salary schedule chart which the commission approved. The new schedule will be emailed out to officeholders as well as be placed in the 2023 Employee Handbook.

A call was taken from Andrew County to discuss the NWMO Child Support budget submitted. Also on the call was Tara Cluck. Cluck is bringing the contract and Nodaway County case numbers on Friday for review. Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk, discussed budget requests via phone. The commission spoke with Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, regarding grants submitted on the county’s behalf that will impact the 2023 budget. Dee O’Riley, public administrator and Sue Wagner, clerk to the public administrator, met with the commission to discuss budget requests.

A call was taken from Scott Clements, Monroe Township board member, regarding road issues. The commission also spoke with Kurt Livengood, commissioner of Atchison County on these roads.

Spoke with Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, regarding possible BRO expenses for FY2023. Also spoke with Jose Rodriguez on the TAP grant process.

At 10:05 am, Walk motioned the commission to go into closed session per RSMo 610.021 (3.) All were in favor. A motion was made by Burns at 10:45 am to move out of closed session. All were in favor. Closed session minutes were reviewed. Burns made a motion to approve. The motion passed.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Cheryl Chestnut, Senior Citizens Special Tax Fund board member, let the commission know that the December 20, 2022 minutes stated that she would do a two-year term. Chestnut asked that they change that to the original four-year term.

Jim Farnan, trustee of Grant Township, stopped in to discuss the April election.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 1/17/2023.