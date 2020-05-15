Janet Lachet Vandewater Rosenbohm, 82, Graham, died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Janet was born October 29, 1937 on the family farm in rural Dexter, IA to Lloyd & Erma Norris Vandewater.

She attended Harrison #5 Adair County “Center” School through eighth grade, occasionally riding her horse. She graduated from Greenfield, IA, High School in 1956.

Then she attended Northwest Missouri State University where she met Larry, the love of her life.

On October 12, 1958, Janet married Larry L. Rosenbohm at the Fairview Christian Church in rural Stuart, IA. They celebrated their 61st anniversary in 2019.

Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Being a true farm wife, she took great pride in cooking for her “crew” and was always willing to help where needed, whether it be doing chores, driving a tractor, hauling grain or providing “meals on wheels” to the field during busy times. In her spare time, Janet enjoyed horseback riding, taking pictures, roller-skating, traveling, creating the Graham Street Fair book for many years, playing countless games with the grand-kids and great-grands and being the “pig” greeter at the Nodaway County Farm-City banquets.

Janet was an active member of the Graham United Methodist Church, Graham Progressive Club and Graham Street Fair Board. She also served as a long-time 4-H leader, on the Senior Citizen Tax Board, was named Nodaway County Outstanding Farm Woman of the Year in 1982, and Grand Marshal of the Graham Street Fair.

She is preceded in death by; her parents; in-laws: George and Mary Margaret Rosenbohm, infant brother, Larry Wayne Vandewater; and twin granddaughters, Marci and Michala Rosenbohm.

Janet is survived by; her husband, Larry of the home; three sons: Kevin and Michele, Mike and Marsha and Dan and Kathy, all of Graham.; five grandchildren: Matt and Kylie, Bolckow; Nick and Glenda, Graham; Marc and fiancé, Lacey, Columbia; Megan, Graham; and Cory and fiancé, Brianna, Lenexa, KS; three great-granddaughters: Lila, Ellie and Maddison and a brother: Larry Joe and Jean Vandewater, Greenfield, IA. Family was everything.

Open viewing will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, until 6 pm at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Private family service to be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 with burial at Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Graham United Methodist Church, Graham, the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, or a charity of the donor’s choice.