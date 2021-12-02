Janis “Jan” Rae Napiecek Moutray left this world for Heaven on November 25, 2021.

Jan was born on July 29, 1953, to Virgil and Phyllis Hilger Napiecek in Waverly, IA. At the age of seven, her family left their farm in Waverly and moved to Maryville, where she attended St. Gregory’s Elementary and graduated from Maryville High School in 1971.

On November 11, 1972, she married her best friend Jim Moutray, Barnard. They lived in the Maryville and Barnard area all of their married life.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home.

The burial followed at the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorials can be directed in Jan’s name to Camp Quality of Northwest Missouri or to the Barnard Christian Church.