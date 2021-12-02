Palmer D. Nelson Eckert, 70, Maryville, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born May 6, 1951, in Maryville, to Miller and Lucille Brandt Nelson. She was a 1969 graduate of Maryville High School.

Ms. Eckert had worked as a caregiver for the Agency of Group Homes in Maryville.

Ms. Eckert’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial service will be at 2 pm, Monday, December 6 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in Gaynor-Long Branch Cemetery, Parnell.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.