Tim Jackson, owner of Title Town Bar and Grill, located at 130 North Depot, Maryville, has opened his parking lot for a farmers market on Saturday mornings.

Due to COVID – 19 concerns, the Maryville Host Lions Club Farmers Market at Buchanan and Fourth streets was canceled for the 2020 growing season.

“I felt it was unjustly canceled,” Jackson said. “I feel like we need to lead our lives as close to normal as possible and if having a farmers market in my parking lot helps with that, then I’m all in.”

Jackson said he has space for 15 to 20 booths with parking across the street and on Second Street. There is a $15 charge per booth per week.

The inaugural farmers market will be 7 am to noon, Saturday, June 6. Title Town will start to serve lunch at 11 am.