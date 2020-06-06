College World Series Champs, 1980-2019.

“Since 1950, The College World Series (CWS) has been held in Omaha. This year’s CWS was cancelled due to the coronavirus concerns. Mapping the Champions from the past 40 years indicates, the further south a team is located, the greater their chances of winning the series. LSU leads the list with 6 titles, followed by Miami (FL) with 4, Arizona, Cal St. Fullerton, Oregon State and Texas (3), South Carolina, Stanford and Vanderbilt with 2 apiece. Only Oregon State is not from the Sunbelt.”