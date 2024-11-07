Jackie Lee Swinford, Jr., 64, died Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born October 14, 1960, in Maryville, to Jackie “Jack” and Eldora Mae Weakley Swinford. He was a graduate of Maryville R-2 High School, and a graduate of the former Electronics Institute of Kansas City.

Mr. Swinford had been employed as a draftsman for Robbins Lightning, Inc. and later had worked as a cook at the Maryville Treatment Center, both of Maryville.

He was a member of the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, Hopkins Masonic Lodge, Hopkins and the Elks Lodge, Maryville.

Memorial services will be held at 11 am, Friday, November 8 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Family visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, November 7.

Private family inurnment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be given to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville.

