The Rolla Dicks American Legion Auxiliary is hosting a beef and noodles supper from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, November 8 at the American Legion Building in Burlington Jct.

The menu is beef and noodles, green beans, homemade rolls and dessert. Veterans and their spouses eat free. Costs are $10 for adults and children five and under are free. Carryout is available. This is the last auxiliary supper until March 2025.