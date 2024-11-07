LeRoy Mitchell Coffelt, 77, Ravenwood, died Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born May 20, 1947, in Maryville, to Wayne L. and Margaret L. Ray Coffelt. He graduated from Ravenwood High School and had attended the University of Missouri/Columbia.

On December 2, 1991, he married Donita D. Hilsenbeck in Savannah. She survives of the home.

Mr. Coffelt was drafted into the US Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He celebrated his 21st birthday in an Army hospital there and was presented with a Purple Heart Medal and two Bronze Stars for his actions.

He farmed all his adult life. He had also worked for several years at Laclede Chain, and at Northwest Missouri State University. He also worked at the Maryville Treatment Center.

He was a former member of the Ravenwood Christian Church. His memberships included the American Legion Post 100, Maryville.

Services will be at 10 am, Friday, November 8 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial, with military honors, will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Thursday, November 7 at the Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post 528, Parnell.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.