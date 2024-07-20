Jackie L. Holbrook, Guilford, died Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ.

He was the son of Leo and Mildred Holbrook. He was a long-time resident of Guilford having moved there from Phoenix.

He was a dedicated husband to his wife, Tammy and enjoyed time with his family.

There will be a celebration of life service at 11 am, Saturday, July 20, at the Church of the Nazarene, Maryville. The burial will follow at Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford.

