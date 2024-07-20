George Curtis Pit-tsenbarger, 83, peacefully passed away in his daughter and son-in-law’s home in North Pole, AK, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

George was born to Zella Marguerite Thompson and Curtis Rueben Pittsenbarger on December 22, 1940, in Maryville.

He grew up in a full house with his grandmother Thompson, mom, dad, sister, two first cousins and an aunt all living there on the family farm, which was located between Hopkins and Pickering near Happy Hollow School. He attended his first eight grades at Happy Hollow School with his sister, cousins and friends from the community. During these years, he helped out on the farm and took guitar and violin lessons. After eighth grade, he attended Hopkins High School and graduated in 1958. His sophomore year he was vice president of his class, and his senior year he was president. He was also active in FFA. While he attended Northwest Missouri State University, he worked nights at Lloyd Chain in Maryville. He finished his degree after his marriage and graduated with an associate’s degree in agricultural and industrial arts.

In June 1965, he married Marilyn Lee Ruddell in St. Joseph. They lived on the family farm on Highway NN for many years and had two daughters: Georgia Beth and Lorinda. Around 1977, they began living in southern New Mexico during the winter months due to the oldest daughter’s allergies. George and Marilyn later divorced. Lorinda lived with George during three years of high school. George supported her and her friends, even when they were peculiar.

George was a pretty good cook. Breakfast was his favorite meal of the day with biscuits and gravy as a top choice. He would tell you his favorite food was gravy, gravy on anything. One of his favorite meals was good ‘ole ham-n-beans with cornbread. He also made the best chocolate chip cookies around. His family and friends can attest to that. There was always a chocolate chip cookie to be eaten at his farmhouse.

George spent his life farming and raising first hogs and goats, then cattle. One of his favorite parts of farming was to sit on a bucket after he had fed the cattle and allow them to come near. When he was about four years old, his mom was milking their cow; and the cow ate the straw hat right off his head. This was not pleasing to George at the time but amusing later. George eventually retired from farming and moved to Maryville.

Anyone who knew George knew he enjoyed being with people. He loved getting together with people and seeing people while he was out and about. He enjoyed playing pitch with friends and going dancing. He grew up going to dances since his dad played a fiddle in a group for community get-togethers. He greatly enjoyed listening to music and his favorite dances were waltzes and two-step. Up until recently, he enjoyed daily visits with friends in the afternoons.

He had a unique and infectious laugh, and I am sure many of you have heard him laughing. If you ever heard him laugh, you might end up laughing as well. The following is something George shared with family members, thinking it would be hilarious. For his funeral service, he requested that his family rig up his body and head with ropes. Once the service started, the ropes would be manipulated to first sit his body up and then turn his head towards the attendees of the service! He also requested that his daughters make him a wooden box in lieu of a casket. These requests will not be honored at his service, although; a locally made wooden urn from Fairbanks, AK, will be used for his remains.

A graveside service and/or celebration of life will be held at a later date, possibly as late as next summer.