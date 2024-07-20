Jonathon T. Holbrook, 23, Warrensburg, died Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ.

He was the son of Jackie and Tammy Holbrook of Guilford, and was a lifelong resident of the area. He had moved to Warrenburg a year ago for his work. He was engaged to be married to Baylee Hope Kropf.

There will be a celebration of life service at 11 am, Saturday, July 20, at the Church of the Nazarene, Maryville. The burial will follow at Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford.

