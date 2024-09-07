By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley met the Worth County Tigers in Barnard on August 30 to open the season, and it ended in dramatic fashion, with Platte Valley winning 12-6.

It was a defensive battle for the majority of the game, as both offenses were held to under 200 yards. Each team also had three turnovers during the course of the game. It was Platte Valley that struck first, as Junior Lucky Ferry scored from a few yards out on Platte Valley’s first possession of the game. A Worth County fumble gave them excellent field position. Platte Valley had two more chances to score in the first half, but were unable to add any more points.

The game stayed 6-0 until the fourth quarter, when the Tigers finally got on the board. Cole Ruby broke off a long touchdown run to tie the game, but the two point conversion was no good. With the game tied at 6-6, it looked like overtime was likely. That was until Junior Jayden Sturm grabbed an interception late in the fourth quarter, setting up the Platte Valley offense with a short field. A few plays later, Sophomore Ridge Clements scored the go-ahead touchdown in his first game as starting quarterback. Worth County tried to mount a scoring drive, but they turned the ball over, giving Platte Valley the victory.

Platte Valley traveled to Princeton on September 6 for their first road game of the season.