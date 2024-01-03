An annual coyote hunt is in the planning for the Graham area.

The event will be from 7 pm, Friday, January 12, 2024 through 7 pm, Saturday, January 13. The hunt rules meeting will be held at the Graham coon shack located at 18172 335th Street, Graham, at 7 pm, January 12.

Hunters will have 24 hours to hunt and turn in their results.

There will be a meal after turn in with a freewill donation. Organizers, led by Chris Salinas, are going to cap the teams to 20 with up to three persons per team. There will be a $50 entry fee per person, so a two-person team will have an entry fee of $100 or if individuals want to hunt by themselves the fee would be $50. The winnings will be an 80 percent payback. To reserve a spot please direct message Salinas at 660.541.0266 so preparations may be made for food and supplies.

Some of the rules include:

• Team members must stay together as a team for the entire hunt.

• Electronic and mouth calls may be used.

• Must follow state department of conservation rules.

• No baiting or trapping.

• No artificial light, no night vision and no thermal energy devices.

• Registration begins at 5 pm, Friday, January 12.

• For coyote to count, place a tag that is provided securely in the mouth and place a zip tie around the muzzle. A photo must be taken of the coyote with all remaining tags at time of kill.

• This is a calling contest so no dogs can be used, no driving of ditches, snaring or any other method.