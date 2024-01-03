The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce was a recipient of a 2023 Building Business/Community Partnership for Afterschool Success Grant in the amount of $4,000.

The grant was funded by the Missouri Afterschool Network (MASN) in partnership with the Missouri Chamber Foundation and the Missouri Math and Science Coalition. Funding supported a comprehensive project-based learning experience GO!To the Spoofhound Market for the Growing Opportunities (GO) after school program at Eugene Field Elementary School in Maryville.

Students met once a week August through November to participate in mini workshops. They heard from multiple guest speakers: Lauren Adams, Northwest camera operator; Robert Cronk, NUCOR tech specialist; Bailey Fergison of Bearcat Boogie Dance Studio, Sylvia Choulpek of Desserts by Sylvia, Sandra Wood, YouTube channel creator; Amy Houts, local author; Hannah Christian of Northwest Career Services, and Adam Summers from Northwest Enterprise Facilitation.

Students created their own businesses, applying what they learned about marketing, finance, and production. They were assisted by mentors from the Northwest Technical School: Marci Behrens, Carrie Coulter, Karie Partridge, and Davina Gilham. As a culminating activity, students sold their products at a Spoofhound Market where third grade students shopped.

The grant funding enabled fourth grade entrepreneurs to actually keep the profits they earned. Net revenues for businesses ranged from $17 to the highest total of $145 earned at a popcorn stand by Brady Sybert, owner and Deacon Nixon, employee.