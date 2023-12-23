The 33rd year for “It’s a Real Christmas” dinner will be prepared at the Nodaway County Senior Center for serving from 11 am to 1 pm, Christmas, December 25.

The meal will be available for eat in, carry out, pick-up or delivery. Freewill donations are appreciated.

“It’s a Real Christmas” is a community event which depends on volunteers working together to make this happen. To volunteer and for more information, call Mia at 660.562.3999.

Drive-through is also 11 am to 1 pm at the rear door.

Desserts are needed, pie is the most popular, but all are welcome. They can be dropped off at the center from 7 am to 4 pm, Friday December 22 or before 9 am on Christmas day.

Monetary donations are appreciated to help with the cost of the food and to help sponsor the meals provided for the delivery to low income folks, the ambulance district workers, Maryville Public Safety officers, Nodaway County Sheriff Department and Northwest Missouri State University Police. Drop off or mail a check to the Senior Center made out to “It’s a Real Christmas” or the Nodaway County Senior Center. It can also mailed to: Connie McGinness, 24110 315th, Maryville, MO 64468.

Donations make a big difference in the assistance given to the senior center and those to whom they deliver home meals.

“We are people helping people,” McGinness said. “Feed your family and friends and enjoy a meal without cooking. To have a meal delivered call Mia at 660.562.3999.”

Proceeds over the cost will be donated to the “Angel Program.” This program feeds those who cannot afford to pay for the meals delivered or eaten at the center throughout the year.