Marsha Martin, center, founder of Ben’s Stockings of Hope, received $9,000 from 10 Squared Women representatives Amanda Twaddle, left, and Judy Frueh, right, on December 14. Frueh is the 10 Squared Women representative who nominated Martin.

Martin and her mother started sewing the Christmas stockings in 2012 and formed Ben’s Stockings of Hope in memory of her son. The organization now has a board and work days where volunteers work on the stockings, tie fleece blankets and prep the stockings. The stockings are given to children and seniors in need. As of this time, 2,000 people have been served. Schools reach out to Martin for students in need.

The organization is funded solely through donations. It is currently accepting fabric, blue jeans and t-shirts to make stockings. Stockings are also sold as a fundraiser and can be obtained by contacting Martin at mamartin40@gmail.com.

In 2023, 10 Squared Women donated $35,200 to four organizations: Northwest Missouri Docudrama, Ark of Freedom, Nodaway County Firefighters Association and Ben’s Stockings of Hope. The group currently has 18 more organizations on its nominee list.