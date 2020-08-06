Ismael Torres-Vega, 50, Hopkins, died Monday, August 3, 2020.

He was born April 3, 1970, in Empalme Sonora, Mexico to Roberto and Mercedes Vega Torres.

On January 29, 2000, he married Jennifer “Tootie” Riley in Hopkins.

Mr. Torres-Vega’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, August 11 at the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church in Hopkins.

Social distancing will be observed and masks are requested.

