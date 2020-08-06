Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens and Chris Burns, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/30/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Recorder Fee Report for July 2020.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Fastcase, Inc. for software; road and bridge to Viebrock for sheet piling; to Allen Ready Mix for concrete.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: press releases from county health; Certification of Liability Insurance – Coenen Enterprises, Inc.

Ed Walker gave updates on current projects.

Patton reported that the date of the county hearing to set tax rates will be held at 8:30 am, August 20 in the office of the county commission.

A resident reported a tube had washed out on Road #1033 in Washington Township.

The process of reviewing CARES Act Funds applications continued with Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development and Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer, available to answer specific questions.

Philip Auffert, trustee of Independence Township, discussed a reconstruction road with the commission. A resident of Independence Township called in to discuss road maintenance issues.

The commission reviewed contract proposals from MEI Elevator Solutions and KONE for elevator maintenance. No decisions were made.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All were in favor.

The commission called Tyler Brooks, Enel – White Cloud Wind project, to discuss various road issues within the White Cloud footprint.

A Jackson Township resident reported a closed road sign stolen from his area. The commission called Ed Walker to let him know a new sign needed to be placed.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called to discuss a landowner issue with BRO-074(61) Bridge.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 8/4/2020.