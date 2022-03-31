Irma Marie Zapf, 93, Maryville, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

She was born March 23, 1929, in Maryville, to Russell and Mary Killam Nicholson. She began her education in a one-room schoolhouse in Xenia, then moved on to Fairview and graduated from high school in Hopkins. She earned a bachelor’s in English from Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville, and later returned for her master’s degree.

On June 12, 1951, she married Phillip Robert Zapf. They made their home in Maryville and were married 69 years. He preceded her in death in 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, April 2 at Hopkins Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.