The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection site will be open from 8 am to noon, Saturdays, April 2 and May 14.

The HHW collection site is located at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 East Halsey Street, Maryville.

Brochures are available at the Nodaway County Administration Center and the Regional Council office or online at nwmorcog.org. Residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties are welcome to participate with an ID being required. There is no fee to drop off but it is free for residents only. No commercial or business waste will be accepted.

Examples of HHW include household chemicals such as bleach, ammonia and cleaners, fertilizers, pesticides, brake fluid, transmission fluid, household waxes, Ni-cad, lithium and lead acid batteries, compact fluorescent light bulbs, fluorescent tubes, antifreeze, oil base paint and varnish. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together; keep in the original container. No latex paint will be accepted. Latex paint can be dried out and put into the trash.