Laurel Lea “Lolly” Conley, 75, Maryville, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born May 1, 1946, in Orient, IA, to Kenneth and Grace Brown Shinkle. She graduated from Orient High School and then took business classes at the Vo-Tech School in Maryville.

On February 14, 1993, she married Steve Conley at the Maitland Christian Church, Maitland.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Monday, April 4 at The Bridge. Burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Sunday, April 3 at The Bridge.

Memorials can be directed to the youth organization at The Bridge, 1122 South Main, Maryville, MO 64468.

