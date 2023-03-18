Jasper Harold Miller, 83, Maryville, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born August 25, 1939, in Frizzleville, to Richard and Mildred Miller. He grew up in Gentryville, and graduated from Albany High School.

On October 19, 1963, he married Shirley Marquerite Grace in Albany. She preceded him in death.

Mr. Miller was the water superintendent of the City of Maryville Water Department, retiring in 2001.

Mr. Miller’s body has been cremated.

Memorial graveside services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, March 25 at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.