Coleta Irene Renshaw, 94, Maryville, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Graveside service and burial were held Monday, March 25 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Scott Moon officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to First United Methodist Church or Senior Center in care of the OATS Program, both of Mayville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.