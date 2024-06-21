The 136th Annual Hopkins Picnic is June 27, 28 and 29 sponsored by the Hopkins Community Club.

The rides and inflatables are by Joe’s Old Fashioned Fun Carnival and Photos Booths starting at 6 pm to close each night. No advanced ticket sales. Arm band rides are $25 and must be purchased at carnival.

Daily events include the quilt show and craft displays; registration is 2 to 7 pm Wednesday and 8 to 10 am, Thursday. The displays are open for viewing each night from 6 to 10 pm. No items for personal sale allowed, all items are for show only.

The pop and lemonade stand is run by the class of 2025; Ice cream and 50/50 raffle by the class of 2026; carnival games by the class of 2027; Methodist ice cream with 100 percent of proceeds to the church; food stands by Josh Bix Memorial and Hopkins Fire Department; bingo stand by the Hopkins Community Club and Raffles by Community Betterment.

Thursday events are the pet show at 5 pm; Little Mr. and Miss Hopkins contest on Main Stage, 7 pm; Phil Forney Band is free on the Main Stage. Bring lawn chairs for the free stage shows.

Friday events are JL Houston Company 70th Anniversary Plant tour, 5 pm; Gramps and Granny Show on Main Stage, 6 pm; and Phil Vandel band free on Main Stage, 8 pm.

Saturday events are breakfast served outside of community building, 7 to 8:30 am; Ben’s Stockings of Hope Memorial Walk at City Park, registration 8:30 am, start 9 am; Parade, starts at high school, and Kiddie Parade, at old funeral home, register at 2 pm, start at 2:30 pm; Cornhole tournament in lot by M&M Pub and Grub, 3 pm; Ice Cream social at Hopkins Park, ice cream made by Ron Sobotka and his tractor, sponsored by JL Houston Co. 3 pm; Kids Pedal Pull sponsored by NN FFA, 5 pm; Male Beauty Pageant, main stage, 7 pm; Trainwrek, free on stage, 8 pm; Prize Drawing, 10 pm; and children visit safety alley sponsored by the Hopkins Fire Department.