Bianca and Jace Pine, owners of the property at 829 South Market Street, have been honored as the June winners of the Maryville Beautification Award Program. Mayor Dannen Merrill, far right, made the presentation.

Jace’s meticulous care of their yard is evident, creating a serene country-like atmosphere, while still being conveniently located close to everything.

Every month from April to October, Maryville awards a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the city’s code enforcement officers based on a certain set criteria.

Individuals who would like to nominate a property owner for this award, should contact City Hall at 660.562.8001 or visit maryville.org and follow the link to the Pride of Maryville page to fill out an online nomination form for 2024.