With Mayor Kelly Morrison unable to attend the September 9 Hopkins City Council meeting, new alderman and board president Jeff Everhart officiated.

Discussion was held on resident complaints about two different properties. The complaints were on derelict vehicles and trash on the properties. A letter and a copy of the nuisance ordinance will be sent to each property owner, giving them an opportunity to clean up the property.

City Clerk Dee O’Riley, along with her daughter, were able to complete the minutes for the June, July and two August meetings. These were approved. O’Riley is working from her home as she is still on bed rest.

Chief Operator Jack Baldwin’s request for $500 to attend the Missouri Rural Water Symposium was approved.