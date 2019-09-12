Mary Alice Spire, 93, Maryville, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 am, Monday, September 16at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 10:30 am Monday at the church followed by the visitation until 11:30 am. A private family burial will be held.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory’s Catholic School or AseraCare Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.