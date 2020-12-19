The Hopkins First Christian Church, 101 South Fifth Street, along with Pastor Steven Wainwright invites the community to an outdoor old fashion, live Nativity service beginning at 4:30 pm, Sunday, December 20.

Families can park around the Nativity and inside your cars enjoy the inspiring Nativity scene while singing and hearing the church bells sharing beloved Christmas hymns.

Hot chocolate will be served, and youth Bibles will be given out to children from preschool through high school from the Hopkins area. At 5 pm, the Christmas story will be read followed by a candlelight singing of Silent Night. Attendees are urged to wear masks if they leave their vehicles and should social distance when around other families.