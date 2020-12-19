With only a week before Christmas, it’s time for families to drive throughout Maryville and Ravenwood to enjoy the many lighted Christmas displays.

The first time ever Tour of Lights Maryville has 94 homes and two businesses signed up for the tour plus many other decorated homes. The inspiration of Holly Kay Cronk, owner of Ferluknat Farm, Maryville, the Tour of Lights is an opportunity for families to enjoy the Christmas lights.

Maryville Dentist Dr. Stan Snyder is providing the first place prize of December’s electricity bill being paid. Ferluknat Farm is providing the traveling trophy. Judging will take place December 18-20.

Printed maps are available at Ferluknat Farm during open store hours. Online the maps are available through Nodaway Broadcasting at nodawaybroadcasting.com/2020/ 10/31/tour-of-lights- maryville/.

Ravenwood

The winners of the Ravenwood Christmas lights contest sponsored by Ravenwood Fall Festival Committee and Ravenwood Community Betterment Committee have been announced.

The winners, all residing in Ravenwood, are: first place, James and Connie Teaney, 207 West Ross Street; second place, Bryan and Marcy Sobotka, 204 West Ross Street; third place, Billie Kneale, 220 East Joy Street.

Maps are available on the Ravenwood Fall Festival Facebook page.