Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will host its 47th Yuletide Feaste with an elegant royal meal and performances by the Madraliers chamber choir, the Recorder Consort and the Royale Brass Quintet.

This year’s Feaste, which is returning at Northwest for the first time since 2019, takes place at 6:30 pm, Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, in the JW Jones Student Union Ballroom.

Tickets are $38 and may be purchased by check or cash in the office of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. Credit or debit card orders may be placed online at nwmissouri.edu/finearts/music/ yuletide.htm.

Attendance is limited to 360 guests each evening, and all tickets are reserved. No tickets will be sold at the door.

At the Yuletide Feaste, guests celebrate and rediscover Christmas through the evening’s programs and festivities, highly stylized after old England. The menu, performances and decorations are reminiscent of 16th-century Tudor England.

The menu includes wassail, herbed cream cheese salami horns, rosemary spiced mixed nuts and cheese cubes, carved steamship au jus with horseradish sauce, slow roasted pork loin with winter fruit and port sauce, roasted root vegetables, green beans almondine, dinner rolls with cranberry butter and mini chocolate bundt cakes with pumpkin mousse.

The Madraliers choral ensemble, conducted by Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Adam Zrust, is a select group of undergraduate and graduate students representing a variety of disciplines and majors at Northwest. In recent years, the choir has been invited to perform for prestigious choral organizations, including the American Choral Directors Association and the Missouri Music Educators Association. The same students also perform as Celebration, the show choir for Northwest.