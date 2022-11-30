Maryville retail businesses will welcome shoppers during the annual Holiday Shop Hop from 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, December 3.

The “Shop Local” event that is sponsored by Downtown Maryville will have door prizes, discounts, snacks and more to entice customers to the 11 shops.

Businesses participating with loads of Christmas gift possibilities are Barnyard Boutique, White Elm Mercantile, Toploaded, Blue Willow Boutique, Simply Posh Boutique, Ferluknat Farms, The Perk, MTE Office, Minnie Lane Vintiques, Kitchen & Bath Source and Maryville Florists.