Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will host its annual winter art show and sale, in concurrence with its Empty Cups fundraiser.

The art sale, which features a variety of art created by students, is 11 am to 7 pm, Friday, December 2, and 9 am to 2 pm, Saturday, December 3, in the foyer of the Fire Arts Building, located south of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. Patrons will find a variety of pottery, cups, bowls and lidded jars, originally designed T-shirts, jewelry, small edition prints and other handmade items.

“This gives art majors a great opportunity to connect with a local audience and practice merchandising, displaying and pricing the work they have been developing over the semester,” Veronica Watkins, an assistant professor of ceramics, said. “There is also an important lesson in giving back to the community.”

The Empty Cups fundraiser, sponsored by Northwest’s Clay Club, is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 1, and Friday, December 2, on the second floor of the JW Jones Student Union. Patrons are invited to purchase handmade ceramic. A portion of Empty Cup proceeds are donated to The Ministry Center and Northwest’s Bearcat Food Pantry.