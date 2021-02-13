Due to weather conditions and for the safety of its students and employees, the Northwest Missouri State University campus in Maryville will close Sunday, Feb. 14, and Monday, Feb. 15, and Northwest-Kansas City in Gladstone will close Monday.

All of the University’s Monday classes will be online or remote. Northwest students should check their University email accounts and Canvas for communication about coursework and other assignments.

All Maryville campus buildings will be closed with the exception of residence halls and dining facilities in the J.W. Jones Student Union and The Station. Check Campus Dining social media at Twitter and Facebook for locations and hours.

Northwest urges its students and employees to monitor weather conditions to maintain safety. Be aware of surroundings and take precautions.

The Northwest community and area residents may monitor current weather conditions and campus operations by following official Northwest social media accounts, visiting the University Police Department’s website or by tuning into KXCV-KRNW 90.5 FM or 88.9 FM.