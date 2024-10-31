Herbert Kendall VanVactor, Jr, 75, Stanberry, died Thursday, October 24, 2024, near Parnell.

He was born August 15, 1949, in Bethany, Harrison County, to Herbert Kendall and Alice Mildred York VanVactor. He grew up in Stanberry, and graduated from Stanberry High School, class of 1967. He continued his studies at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, where he earned his bachelor and master degrees in education.

On December 21, 1974, he married Beverly Ann Mitchell in Sheridan, at the Christian Church. She survives of the home.

Mr. VanVactor taught for several years in northwest Missouri. He eventually returned home to Stanberry where he worked as an insurance agent for 37 years.

He was an active member of the community serving on multiple boards and committees including the school board, Hawthorne Foundation, Booster Club, City Council, and Golf Club Board.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 28 at the First Christian Church, Stanberry. Cremation with inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Stanberry Booster Club and/or Hawthorne Foundation and /or Stanberry Golf Club in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.