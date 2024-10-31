Richard Duane Barger, 79, Maryville, died Thursday, October 24, 2024.

He was born July 24, 1945, to Duane and Lola Lyle Barger.

On November 17, 1962, he married Nancy Kaye Treese, in Maryville. She survives of the home.

Mr. Barger was the central supply manager at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville. He dedicated 52 years to his occupation.

Mr. Barger’s body has been cremated. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life on Monday, October 28. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am, followed by the memorial service at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home.