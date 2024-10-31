Gregory Allan Biehle, died Saturday, October 26, 2024.

He was born August 4, 1960, to Delbert and Dorothy Lundgren Biehle. He attended school in Sheridan and graduated from Worth County High School. He attended Nebraska Christian College and later Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

His employment over the years included Laclede Chain Mfg, Glass Depot and Maryville Housing Authority.

Mr. Biehle’s spiritual journey and church membership were important to him. While attending Countryside Christian Church, he sang in a men’s quartet for five years. They performed at the church, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, funerals and school reunions.

After his dad retired from Countryside Christian Church, he attended The Bridge, in Maryville.

There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 pm, Tuesday, November 5 at the Bram Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 am, Wednesday, November 6 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Isadora Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.