Helen Irene Fare, 102, Ravenwood, died Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born June 3, 1922, in Oxford, to Elmer C. and Della M. Dukes Herndon. She graduated from Parnell High School in 1940 and then worked in the high school library.

On March 8, 1942, she married John Harold Fare in Maryville. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2006.

Mrs. Fare was a homemaker and expert pie maker.

She volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

Services were Wednesday, November 6 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial was in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Oak Lawn Cemetery.

